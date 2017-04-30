Infosys (INFY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company set a $15.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. William Blair cut Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,333 shares. Infosys has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Infosys had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company earned $171.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

