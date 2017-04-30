Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th.

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 19.00. 570,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 18.11 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.62. Independent Oil & Gas PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 11.35 and a 12-month high of GBX 38.22.

Independent Oil & Gas PLC Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG) is a development and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas opportunities in the United Kingdom North Sea. The Company owns approximately two traditional licenses and over two promote licenses all in the North Sea.

