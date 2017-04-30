Impax Laboratories Inc (IPXL) Short Interest Up 49.0% in March

Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,216,903 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 3,500,878 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Impax Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Impax Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $15.00 price target on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Impax Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered Impax Laboratories from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPXL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Impax Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impax Laboratories by 625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Impax Laboratories by 477.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) opened at 14.05 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion. Impax Laboratories has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Impax Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm earned $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impax Laboratories will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/impax-laboratories-inc-ipxl-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest-updated.html.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Laboratories Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Laboratories Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.