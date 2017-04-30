IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,163,561 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 22,279,372 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,436,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 122.2% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) traded up 3.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 7,693,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. IAMGOLD Corp has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. IAMGOLD Corp had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $252.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Corp will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD Corp

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

