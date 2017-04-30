IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 959,954 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 908,625 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. 855,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.45 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.60 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

