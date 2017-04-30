Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) traded down 1.02% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 24.00. The company had a trading volume of 236,102 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.81. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 16.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 29.19. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 79.71 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hummingbird Resources Ltd (HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/hummingbird-resources-ltd-hum-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-beaufort-securities-2-updated.html.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC is a United Kingdom-based multi-asset gold company. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral exploration targets, principally gold, focused in West Africa. It operates in the exploration and development of mineral resources segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.