Hub Group Inc (HUBG) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Hub Group in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company earned $893.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) opened at 39.15 on Friday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hub Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in Hub Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 545,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

