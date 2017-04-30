BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Given “Hold” Rating at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.18) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,510 ($19.30) price target on BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.73) to GBX 1,750 ($22.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($20.77) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($20.33) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.23) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,287.48 ($16.46).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) traded up 1.86% on Thursday, hitting GBX 1175.00. 8,434,825 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,251.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,309.73. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 62.53 billion. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 786.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,518.50.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

