HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HSBC Holdings plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 1,864,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 1.05. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

HSBC Holdings plc Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

