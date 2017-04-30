Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hovnanian Enterprises earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 30 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) traded down 2.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,623 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $344.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business earned $552 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOV. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective (down from $1.60) on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

