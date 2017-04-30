Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have been trending very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hormel Foods Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 63 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) opened at 35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.49. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Hormel Foods Corp had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Hormel Foods Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

In related news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,553. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods Corp

