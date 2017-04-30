Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

News articles about Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Technology Finance Corp earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) opened at 11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The firm’s market cap is $131.13 million. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance Corp had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $7 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Horizon Technology Finance Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize investment portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments.

