Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 261.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 670,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,305,000 after buying an additional 485,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 156.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vetr lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.61 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Home Depot to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

