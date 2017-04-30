Home Depot (HD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Home Depot earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the home improvement retailer an impact score of 73 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.01% during trading on Friday, hitting $156.10. 4,983,041 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post $7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.51 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

