Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,600,000 after buying an additional 1,274,477 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 68.8% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 346,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after buying an additional 141,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

In other news, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $986,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,632.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

