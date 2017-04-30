Highwoods Properties (HIW) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Highwoods Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.47 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIW. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 662,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 78.67% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm earned $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.60%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $962,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,141.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theodore J. Klinck sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $94,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

