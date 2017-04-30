Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.875 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,789,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,963,875,000 after buying an additional 4,144,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,308,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,016,268,000 after buying an additional 919,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,112,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,187,364,000 after buying an additional 141,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,573,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,596,911,000 after buying an additional 234,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,678,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,708,000 after buying an additional 639,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 163.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $158.49. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $184.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 613% compared to the typical daily volume of 658 call options.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post $12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective (down previously from $198.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.79.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

