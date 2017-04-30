Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.23. Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Vetr downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Forward View downgraded Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded down 1.57% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 345,636 shares. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $86,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,580,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,042,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 174,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at about $39,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 17.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 17.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

