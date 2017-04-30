Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) remained flat at $18.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,281,917 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 3.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company earned $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 72,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,333,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 31,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $577,799.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,844 shares of company stock valued at $35,480,436 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/hewlett-packard-enterprise-hpe-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.