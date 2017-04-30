McDonald's Co. (MCD) Stake Held by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. continued to hold its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 32.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Saturday. Argus raised shares of McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.84 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

In related news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

