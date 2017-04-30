News articles about Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hemisphere Media Group earned a news impact score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMTV. TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 20,940 shares of the company traded hands. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.21” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/hemisphere-media-group-hmtv-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-21.html.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc is a Spanish-language media company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company served the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets with five Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in the United States, two Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in Latin America, and a broadcast television network in Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.