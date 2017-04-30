Helmerich & Payne (HP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Helmerich & Payne earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) traded down 1.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $60.64. 2,705,909 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $6.58 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $85.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post ($1.27) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -274.51%.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Thomas A. Petrie acquired 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $133,668.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,583 shares in the company, valued at $576,520.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

