Heineken Nv Spon (HEINY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken Nv Spon (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken Nv Spon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Heineken Nv Spon (OTCMKTS:HEINY) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Heineken Nv Spon has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09.

