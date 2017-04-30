Heico Corp (HEI) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heico Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) opened at 71.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.29 million. Heico Corp had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post $2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Heico Corp in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Heico Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heico Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Heico Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Heico Corp

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

