Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.
In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 95,386 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,908,673.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,755.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Heartland Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 17,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) traded down 2.00% on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 370,993 shares. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.41.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.
