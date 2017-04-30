Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Share Price

News articles about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) opened at 16.75 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business earned $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $126,781.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,516.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Telkamp sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $75,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,066,810 shares of company stock valued at $40,546,704. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and virtual administrator of individual and family health insurance plans and supplemental products. The Company sells individual and family insurance plans (IFP) that include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans and hospital indemnity plans.

