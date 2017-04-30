Health Care SPDR (XLV) Short Interest Update

Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,319,024 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 25,789,388 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,006,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 5,781,071 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. Health Care SPDR has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

