Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 175 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 173 ($2.21) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Monday, April 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.08) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hays plc from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 156.90 ($2.01).

Hays plc (LON:HAS) traded down 0.174929% on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.939224. 2,820,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.45. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.48 billion. Hays plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 176.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hays plc (HAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/hays-plc-has-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of €0.96 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Peter Williams purchased 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000.46 ($15,341.93).

Hays plc Company Profile

Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.