Hays plc (HAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 175 ($2.24) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 173 ($2.21) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Monday, April 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.08) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hays plc from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 156.90 ($2.01).
Hays plc (LON:HAS) traded down 0.174929% on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.939224. 2,820,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.45. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.48 billion. Hays plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 176.30.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of €0.96 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.
In related news, insider Peter Williams purchased 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000.46 ($15,341.93).
Hays plc Company Profile
Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms.
