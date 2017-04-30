BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 1.40% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.11. 1,475,383 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Hasbro had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business earned $849.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post $4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 264.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

