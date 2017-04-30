Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harvard Bioscience earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,789 shares. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm’s market cap is $82.99 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post $0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors.

