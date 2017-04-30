Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded down 2.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. 2,655,243 shares of the company were exchanged. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

In other news, VP Joanne M. Bischmann sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $51,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. James sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,378. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,798,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,866,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 402,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,508.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after buying an additional 368,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 53.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 897,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after buying an additional 313,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.12.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

