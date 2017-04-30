Hardinge (HDNG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.56

News articles about Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hardinge earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hardinge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 34,868 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Hardinge has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.72.

Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Hardinge had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company earned $86.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hardinge will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $57,017.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,485 shares of company stock valued at $337,559. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/hardinge-hdng-earning-very-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Hardinge Company Profile

Hardinge Inc (Hardinge) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, specializing in precision computer numerically controlled metalcutting machines and workholding technology solutions. The Company supplies high precision computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers and repair parts related to those machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Hardinge Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardinge Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.