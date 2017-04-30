Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Vetr cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.62 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $1,068,774.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,452.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $153,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

