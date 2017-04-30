Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Earns News Impact Rating of -0.12

Media coverage about Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halozyme Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) traded down 0.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 624,851 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 405.28% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post ($0.97) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/halozyme-therapeutics-halo-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-12.html.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.