Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 3.77% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) opened at 10.51 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/hallmark-financial-services-inc-hall-position-lowered-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALL. TheStreet lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.