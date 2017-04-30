H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S- (NASDAQ:HLUYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC cut H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

H. Lundbeck A/S- (NASDAQ:HLUYY) traded down 2.18% during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.94. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H Lundbeck A/S is a Denmark-based company active in the pharmaceuticals industry. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Bipolar disorder, depression, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia.

