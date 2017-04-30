GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.12

Media stories about GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $147.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $135.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $208.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) opened at 118.73 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.99 billion. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $137.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.58. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 20.07% and a negative net margin of 702.90%. The company earned $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post ($5.03) earnings per share for the current year.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

