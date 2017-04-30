Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.604 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,755,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,542,000 after buying an additional 2,652,184 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 798.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,957,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,668,000 after buying an additional 2,628,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,756,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 651.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,368,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,286,000 after buying an additional 2,053,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 110.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $115.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business earned $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

