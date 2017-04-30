Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,805 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $2,328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 104,459 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 26.9% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) opened at 5.86 on Friday. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $569.31 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company earned $579.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.13 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp set a $5.00 target price on Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Breuckmann acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $104,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

