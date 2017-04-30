Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,890 Shares of Black Box Co. (BBOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Black Box worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Box by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Black Box by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Black Box during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Black Box by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Black Box by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) traded down 2.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 73,924 shares of the company traded hands. Black Box Co. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $149.97 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business earned $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.65 million. Black Box had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Box Co. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Black Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.83%.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corporation is a technology solutions provider. The Company is engaged in designing, building, managing and securing the information technology (IT) infrastructure. Offerings under the Company’s Products platform include IT infrastructure, specialty networking, multimedia and keyboard/video/mouse (KVM) switching.

