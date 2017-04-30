Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Short Interest Up 3.3% in March

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,362 shares, a growth of 3.3% from the March 15th total of 182,259 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) opened at 25.15 on Friday. Guaranty Bancorp has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor sold 7,000 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,439.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Erickson sold 1,875 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,903 shares of company stock worth $528,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNK. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 475,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 379,353 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 110,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp from $26.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is the bank holding for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company’s segment is banking. The Company operates approximately 30 branches and over two investment management firms, including Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

