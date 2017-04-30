Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Green Dot (GDOT) Share Price

Media headlines about Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Dot earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 65 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) opened at 34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $35.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business earned $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Dot from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/green-dot-gdot-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 5,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kuan Archer sold 12,096 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $323,930.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,496.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,126. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.