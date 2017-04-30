Green Bancorp (GNBC) Earns News Impact Score of 0.35

Media headlines about Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) have trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) opened at 18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.82 million, a PE ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Green Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 million. Green Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Bancorp will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNBC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Green Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets.

