Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.28

Media coverage about Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) has trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Western Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) traded down 4.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 520,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

