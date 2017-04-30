Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Ajax Corp earned a news impact score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) traded down 0.73% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,240 shares. Great Ajax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Great Ajax Corp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Great Ajax Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Great Ajax Corp’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Instinet reduced their price target on Great Ajax Corp from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Great Ajax Corp Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

