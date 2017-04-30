Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Receives $15.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Singular Research lifted their price target on Gray Television from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) opened at 14.65 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.30 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $99,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 526,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 151.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 639,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 385,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 24.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

