Gray Television (GTN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gray Television earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Singular Research lifted their price target on Gray Television from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) opened at 14.65 on Friday. Gray Television has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 3.16.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company earned $237.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $99,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gray Television (GTN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/gray-television-gtn-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-22-updated.html.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.