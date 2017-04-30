Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Share Price

News articles about Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gramercy Property Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) opened at 27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61 and a beta of 0.54. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gramercy Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -263.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPT shares. TheStreet raised Gramercy Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gramercy Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Gramercy Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gramercy Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

