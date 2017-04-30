Graham Co. (GHM) Stake Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.81% of Graham worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graham by 149.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) opened at 22.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm earned $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 million. Graham had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graham Co. will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Graham from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Gerard T. Mazurkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company.

