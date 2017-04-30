Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News headlines about Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital BDC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) traded up 0.49% on Friday, reaching $20.31. 343,320 shares of the company were exchanged. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 51.48% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, CEO David Golub sold 955,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,703,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

